Gbajabiamila congratulates Maikyau, NBA president

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau (SAN) on his assumption of office as the President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA). Gbajabiamila said in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, that Maikyau is a senior and experienced lawyer and his election is evidence that the community of lawyers in Nigeria have faith in his ability to lead the NBA capably with integrity and vision.

The speaker urged the new NBA president to carry all members of the foremost association along in the next two years of his leadership. Gbajabiamila also appreciated the immediate past NBA President, Olumide Akpata, for his selfless service to the association, noting that he has set a bar in the leadership of the NBA. As a member of the NBA, the speaker said he was especially proud of the collaboration between the House of Representatives and the NBA under Akpata.

Gbajabiamila noted that under the leadership of Olumide Akpata, the House of Representatives initiated a partnership with the NBA through which the association provides specialist support on critical and systemically important legislation to ensure that our nation’s laws meet the best standards. This partnership led to productive collaboration on such landmark legislation as the Electoral Act 2022 and, the Police Service Commission Bill, amongst others.

 

