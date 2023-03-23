Gbajabiamila congratulates Sanwo-Olu on 2nd term reelection

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on his victory. Gbajabiamila said Sanwo-Olu’s victory was a testimony to his good governance and giant strides in Lagos State in the last four years. The Speaker described Sanwo-Olu’s victory as the “people’s mandate.” In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, yesterday, Gbajabiamila applauded Lagosians for their resilience and determination to see that Sanwo-Olu was returned. He urged the governor to be magnanimous in victory, advising him to consolidate the achievements of his first term.
