News

Gbajabiamila congratulates Sanwo-Olu on 2nd term reelection

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on his victory. Gbajabiamila said Sanwo-Olu’s victory was a testimony to his good governance and giant strides in Lagos State in the last four years. The Speaker described Sanwo-Olu’s victory as the “people’s mandate.” In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, yesterday, Gbajabiamila applauded Lagosians for their resilience and determination to see that Sanwo-Olu was returned. He urged the governor to be magnanimous in victory, advising him to consolidate the achievements of his first term.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US lawmakers stop $875m defence equipment sale to Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  United States lawmakers are holding down a proposed sale of attack helicopters to Nigeria amid mounting concerns about the Muhammadu Buhari regime’s human rights record as it grapples with multiple security crises. US lawmakers on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee have reportedly delayed clearing a proposed sale of 12 AH-1 Cobra attack helicopters and […]
News

Kalu greets Sultan of Sokoto at 65

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar on the occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary. Acknowledging the role of the Sultan in promoting peace and unity across the nation, Kalu applauded the celebrant for his objective counsel on […]
2023 Elections News Politics

#President-Elect: IBB Congratulates Tinubu Over Electoral Victory

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Former Nigeria Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has congratulated Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his election as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In a statement issued by one of his Media Aides, Idris Abdulrauf, General Babangida commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for modifying an election, […]

Leave a Reply