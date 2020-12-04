Gbajabiamila creates three committees, appoints chairmen, deputies

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday created additional three standing committees, bringing the total number to 108. Prior to the new development, there were 105 standing committees in the House. The new committees include, committee on host communities, disabilities and science research institutes. Announcing the committees at the plenary, Gbajabiamila named Rep. Dum Dekor (PDP, Rivers), as chairman of the Committee on Host Communities with Rep. Ikenna Elezianya (PDP, Imo) as deputy chairman.

Rep. Miriam Onuoha (APC, Imo) was appointed chairman of the Committee on Disabilities, while Rep. Longcap Komsol (APC, Plateau), would be her deputy chairman. For the committee on Science Research Institutes, Gbajabiamila named Rep. Olaide Akinremi Jagaban (APC, Oyo), as chairman with Rep. Jafaar Mohammed (APC, Niger), as deputy chairman.

