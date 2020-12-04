News

Gbajabiamila creates three committees, appoints chairmen, deputies

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday created additional three standing committees, bringing the total number to 108. Prior to the new development, there were 105 standing committees in the House. The new committees include, committee on host communities, disabilities and science research institutes. Announcing the committees at the plenary, Gbajabiamila named Rep. Dum Dekor (PDP, Rivers), as chairman of the Committee on Host Communities with Rep. Ikenna Elezianya (PDP, Imo) as deputy chairman.

Rep. Miriam Onuoha (APC, Imo) was appointed chairman of the Committee on Disabilities, while Rep. Longcap Komsol (APC, Plateau), would be her deputy chairman. For the committee on Science Research Institutes, Gbajabiamila named Rep. Olaide Akinremi Jagaban (APC, Oyo), as chairman with Rep. Jafaar Mohammed (APC, Niger), as deputy chairman.

News

FG moves to avert ASUP strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government yesterday met with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) in a bid to avert the union’s scheduled nationwide strike over government’s failure to meet its demands. New Telegraph recalled that ASUP had on 8th October, issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government on the nonimplementation of NEEDS […]
News

Attah of Igala joins ancestors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Son confirms monarch’s demise   Finally, the death of the President Kogi state Council of Traditional Chiefs and the Attah of Igala land, Dr. Idakwo Michael Ame Oboni, has been confirmed.   The eldest son of the late Royal Father, Prince Ocholi Idakwo, who confirmed the death at a media briefing in Idah, said his […]
News

DNA testing can predict throat cancer

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) said throat cancer could be predicted up to eight years beforeitappearsgoing byagenetic test developed by scientists. The result of the new study was published in the ‘Nature Medicine’ journal. When abnormal cells emerge where the oesophagus meets the stomach – in a condition called Barrett’s oesophagus – and turn […]

