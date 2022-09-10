Gbajabiamila: Democracy won’t survive without media

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila has said democracy us a fragile construct and will not last long without the media.

Gbajabiamila stated this Saturday in Abuja at a workshop organised by the House of Representatives for journalists covering the lower chamber.

He said: “Democracy will not long survive without a vibrant, independent, innovative and patriotic press.

“The role of the press in a democracy is multi-faceted. You inform the public and you educate them about the law and government, politics and governance.

“You record history as it happens and preserve the national memory as a guide and warning for the future. And you hold power to account, ensuring that those who are chosen to serve the public interest keep faith with the citizens who depend on them.”

