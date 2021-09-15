News

Gbajabiamila denies planning to succeed Sanwo-Olu

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday insisted that he had “no immediate plan” to become Lagos State governor, ruling himself out of the 2023 governorship election. Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu’s four-year tenure expiresin2023, andanumber of AllProgressivesCongress (APC) leaders, including Gbajabiamila, are said to be warming up to succeed him. Although the governor has not unveiled his second term ambition, there are speculations that he would welcome the idea.

Gbajabiamila, who represents Surulere 1 in the Green Chamber of the National Assembly, said he is only focused on his legislative job and wouldn’twanttobedistracted. The legislator, who spoke yesterday in an interview aired on Channels TV monitored by New Telegraph, said Sanwo-Olu has been doing a “good job” and anyone should not “upset the apple cart.” Hesaid:“ThepresentGovernor of Lagos State is doing a good job. The fact that we had a one-term governor at one time doesn’t mean it is going to be the same forever.

“This governor is doing a goodjobunderthecurrentcircumstances. It’sbeenadifficult time in his last two years and he has come out well. So, why shouldanyoneupsettheapple cart? Ithinkhe(Sanwo-Olu) is doing a good job.” Asked if he is nursing governorshipambition, Gbajabiamila said: “That (question) provokes a smile. No, I don’t have anysuch plan and I don’t have immediate plan. I have a jobIamdoingrightnow; it’s a very tough job. Sometimes, it’s the most difficult job and I say it to people in the world. People don’t understand that, butthisisnotaforumI’mgoing tobreakitdown.

