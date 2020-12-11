News

Gbajabiamila engages devt partners on debt cancellation

In light of the grinding economic impacts of Covid-19, Nigeria’s Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has engaged some international development partners on the Debt Cancellation Campaign Initiative (DCCI) under the umbrella of Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments (CoSAP). During a roundtable at the National Assembly organised by the Office of the Speaker, the international partners expressed readiness to support the CoSAP debt cancellation drive for African countries.

Present at the roundtable were the World Bank’s Country Director in Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, as well as delegations of other international development agencies operating in Nigeria, including the European Union; ECOWAS; the United Nations Development Programmes (UNDP); the FCDO Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL), and the FCDO Engage Citizens Pillar (ECP). Also in attendance were the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA); Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA); the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC); Mercy Corps; GIZ Nigeria, and the National Democratic Institute (NDI).

