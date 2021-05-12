News

Gbajabiamila enjoins Muslims to pray for Nigeria, ensure peaceful coexistence

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged Nigerians, especially Muslims, to use the period of Eid-el-Fitr and pray for the country to overcome her challenges. The speaker said after supplications during the just concluded month of Ramadan, it was incumbent on Muslims to pray that the Almighty Allah brings peace to our land. He said Nigeria faces challenges at the moment, “which is why as citizens, we should pray to our Creator for solutions even as leaders try their best to address the issues.”

Gbajabiamila congratulated Nigerian Muslims for the successful completion of fasting in the Holy Month of Ramadan, praying that Allah would accept their acts of ibadah during the period. He urged Muslims to internalize the lessons learnt during the month of Ramadan for a better society.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker called on Muslims to ensure peaceful coexistence with their neighbours. He said the Islamic religion emphasizes peace, which is why every Muslim must be peaceful in their conduct wherever they find themselves. Gbajabiamila wished all Muslims a peaceful Sallah celebration, calling for vigilance and caution while celebrating.

Our Reporters

