Gbajabiamila expresses sadness over Odekunle’s death

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed sadness over the demise of Nigeria’s first professor of criminology, Femi Odekunle. Gbajabiamila said with Odekunle’s death, Nigeria had lost one of her finest scholars who toiled to give his best to the country’s education sector.

He said the renowned professor, who until his death was a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), would be sorely missed by many, noting that he had left a vacuum in his field of study.

Describing the late Odenkule as one intellectual Nigerian, whose value to the country could not be quantified, the speaker said the late professor lived a fulfilled life worthy of emulation by the upcoming generation. Gbajabiamila sent his condolences to the Odekunle family and the government and people of Osun State over the loss. He wished Odekunle’s soul eternal rest.

