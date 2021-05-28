News

Gbajabiamila felicitates with Soun of Ogbomoso at 95

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has felicitated with the Soun of Ogbomoso land, Oba Oladunni Ajagungbade III, on his 95th birthday. Gbajabiamila said the Soun has been a source of inspiration to his people, and even beyond, throughout his reign. The speaker noted that the sons and daughters of Ogbomoso land were lucky to have Oba Oladunni Ajagungbade III as their traditional ruler, who happened to be the longest-serving Soun. Gbajabiamila particularly eulogised the Soun for using his stool to bring development to Ogbomoso land over the years, saying that he deserved commendation for his qualitative leadership. Gbajabiamila prayed that the Almighty God will continue to keep the Soun in good health and increase him in wisdom for the benefit of the people of Ogbomoso land and beyond.

