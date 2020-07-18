Gbajabiamila, finance minister promise completion of NILDS complex

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has stated that the permanent site of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) would soon be completed and put to good use. Gbajabiamila expressed satisfaction with the level of work on the multi-billion naira project on Friday in Abuja while on an inspection tour of the project alongside the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed. The finance minister also gave her assurance that the project would not be allowed to waste due to paucity of funds. Expressing his delight with the level of completion of the edifice, Gbajabiamila said, “Clearly, with what I’m seeing, the facilities here are comparable to anywhere in the world, with the 95 per cent completion.

“I’m here with the minister, who signs the cheque to try and see to its completion. It is good for Abuja, it’s good for the institute, it is good for Nigeria. The facilities we saw here are very impressive: the electronic library, the halls, the 1000-seater auditorium and several other facilities required for the Institute of Legislative Studies.”

On the expected date for the completion of the project, the Speaker said, “Before you know it, the project would be completed. I cannot give a date, but before you know it, the project would be completed.” On her part, the finance minister also expressed satisfaction with the level of the project, which she said was not for the use of the legislature alone but also for researchers within and outside the country.

