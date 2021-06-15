Gbajabiamila greets ace poet, columnist, Omatseye, at 60

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated an ace poet, novelist, playwright and columnist, Dr. Sam Omatseye, as he clocks 60 years.

Gbajabiamila said Omatseye, also the chairman of The Nation newspaper’s Editorial Board and a TV host, had been living a fulfilled life, worthy of emulation.

He said Omatseye’s contributions to Nigeria’s democracy were legion, noting that the columnist had used his pen for the good of the society.

Gbajabiamila noted that Omatseye’s name deserves a special mention when the history of Nigerian journalism would be written.

The speaker prayed for more fruitful years for the renowned journalist-cumpoet in good health.

Like this: Like Loading...