News

Gbajabiamila greets ace poet, columnist, Omatseye, at 60

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja Comment(0)

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated an ace poet, novelist, playwright and columnist, Dr. Sam Omatseye, as he clocks 60 years.

 

Gbajabiamila said Omatseye, also the chairman of The Nation newspaper’s Editorial Board and a TV host, had been living a fulfilled life, worthy of emulation.

 

He said Omatseye’s contributions to Nigeria’s democracy were legion, noting that the columnist had used his pen for the good of the society.

 

Gbajabiamila noted that Omatseye’s name deserves a special mention when the history of Nigerian journalism would be written.

 

The speaker prayed for more fruitful years for the renowned journalist-cumpoet in good health.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Supreme Court upturns Dariye’s sentence

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Supreme Court has revoked a sentence on criminal misappropriation charge slammed against former Plateau State Governor, Joshua Dariye. Following the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which convicted him and sentenced him to 10 years for diverting public funds estimated at N1.162 billion while he was the governor, Dariye filed an appeal […]
News

Plateau Varsity to prioritise quality, equality in admissions, says VC

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Vice-Chancellor of Plateau State University, Bokkos, Prof. Yohana Daniel Izam, has said that the university has introduced the “equality criteria ratio” in its admission policy to cater for the needs of the university’s catchment areas. Izam disclosed this while interfacing with the Plateau State House of Assembly Committee on Education led by its Chairman, […]

Some of the arrested #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos...Saturday. PHOTOS: SULEIMAN HUSAINI
News

#EndSARS: Let’s forgive ourselves, AIG Ajani begs Nigerians

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The newly deployed Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in-charge of Zone 11, Olasupo Babatunde Ajani, yesterday appealed to Nigerians to work together with the police to reclaim the vacuum created during the #EndSARS protest. AIG Ajani, who was on a familiarisation visit to Oyo State Police Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, said the protest had created […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica