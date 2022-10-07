News

Gbajabiamila hails FG, military over release of Abuja-Kaduna train hostages

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has commended the federal government and the military even as he expressed joy at the release of the remaining 23 hostages of the ill-fated AK-9 Abuja-Kaduna train terrorist attack. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila also urged Nigerians to be relentless in their pursuit of peace in all their daily undertakings.

The speaker while rejoicing at the comforting news, appreciated the efforts of the Federal Government and the men of the Nigerian military for not relenting in their pursuit to secure Nigeria and Nigerians. He said: “Yesterday the Federal Government of Nigeria announced the release of fellow citizens kidnapped by terrorists in the unfortunate attack on the Abuja- Kaduna train seven months ago. “This is comforting news for the kidnapped victims and all Nigerians who carried them in our hearts, praying and hoping for a resolution to this unfortunate saga. “Now begins the process of healing and recovery for the victims and their families. “

 

Our Reporters

