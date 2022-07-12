News Top Stories

Gbajabiamila hails Shettima’s choice as running mate

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has described the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate of the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a wise decision.

 

Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his special adviser on media and Publicity,, Lanre Lasisi expressed delight that Tinubu settled for one of the best hands for the job of Nigeria’s vicepresident.

 

He said Shettima has over the years proved his mettle as a shrewd and progressive politician whose eight years as governor of Borno State – from 2011 to 2019 – was a defining moment for the state.

He said: “Asiwaju is widely known as the biggest talent hunter in the country who has over the years assembled an army of performers in governance irrespective of their ethnicity or religious leaning. “This unique feature also can be found in Senator Shettima following his track record of excellence in both the private and public sectors.”

 

Recalling his first encounter with Shettima, Gbajabiamila said: “My first encounter with Governor Shettima, who I had admired from afar, was many years ago when he and I travelled together with Asiwaju to the UK to address the issue of terrorism with the British and Nigerians in the Diaspora.

 

“I was amazed by Shettima’s depth, ability and capacity to engage Christian Amanpour, a journalist of international repute. He earned my respect (and I must say that of his interviewer) even more ever since then.”

 

