Gbajabiamila, House leadership to meet Buhari over ASUU strike

…summon Finance Minister, Accountant General, Auditor General, others over UTAS, IPPIS

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the leadership of the House are to meet President Muhammadu Buhari over the ongoing face-off between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Gbajabiamila, disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists after a four-hour meeting with the leadership of ASUU, led by its president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke and officials of the Ministry of Education, led by the Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah, at the National Assembly.

He noted that on his return from the 77th session of the United National General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the House leadership will present the agreement reached with the striking workers.

Gbajabiamila noted that the meeting made “good progress and covered good ground” with some resolutions reached. He also revealed that the leadership of the House is inviting to a clarification meeting the Accountant General of the Federation, Auditor General of the Federation, the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Chairman of the National Salaries Income and Wages Commission on Thursday.

According to him, the issue of the deployment of the payment platform Universities Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as against the current Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS) calls for clarity before it could be tabled before Mr. President.

The speaker said as an independent arm of government, the meeting with the leadership of ASUU was meant to find solution to the lingering labour dispute and the seven areas of their demands with the hope resolving them for the striking lecturers to go back to school.

He noted that, the days meeting would enable the House leadership to present the agreed demands to the President with the hope that the matter will be speedily brought to an end.

