Gbajabiamila in Zaria, condoles with el-Rufai, late Emir’s family

Philip Nyam Abuja The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday visited the Zazzau Emirate where he commiserated with the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai and the family of the late Emir of Zazzau, Dr Shehu Idris. Gbajabiamila, who was received by the Secretary to the Government of Kaduna State, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, and some members of the Zazzau Emirate Council, said the late Emir was a man of integrity who dedicated himself to the service of his people.

The Speaker personally delivered separate condolence letters to the governor through the SSG and the emirate council through some senior emirate council members. Noting that the demise of the late Emir was a great loss not just to the Emirate but also to the country as a whole, Gbajabiamila said the entire 360 members of the House were sad over the loss.

