Gbajabiamila inaugurates transport scheme for residents, students’ movement

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has launched the second edition of the GbajaRide community transportation initiative as part of plans to ease the movement of residents and students in Surulere, Lagos, particularly due to the hardship occasioned by the ongoing currency swap policy and fuel scarcity. At the launch of the second phase of the GbajaRide initiative at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere on Tuesday, Gbajabiamila announced that a total of 15 medium-sized buses with a 26+1 capacity and 20 air-conditioned 18-seat buses were earmarked for the transportation scheme. He said the two different sets of buses would commute an estimated 5,000 Surulere residents and 2,000 students on daily trips, noting that, “we intend to add more buses to the service.” The GbajaRide scheme was first launched in June 2018, when the Speaker was serving as the House Leader in the 8th Assembly.
