Gbajabiamila inspects projects in Surulere constituency

To kickstart the New Year 2021 on a good note, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has inspected some ongoing infrastructural projects he initiated and attracted to his Surulere 1 Federal Constituency. Gbajabiamila embarked on the inspection tour of the projects to ascertain the quality and level of work done so far with a view to ensuring that the standard of work and time frame were met.

Some of the projects the Speaker visited included the reconstruction and expansion work of Babs Animashaun road and bridge, and rehabilitation of network of seven roads at Ward F1, Surulere, comprising Nathan, Atan, Martins and Elizabeth Roads and others around Ojuelegba – Yaba axis.

Other projects he visited were the site of the upgrading and expansion work of the existing Femi Gbajabiamila Clinic to a General hospital at Iyun Road, renovation of all school buildings at Stadium High School, modern ICT centre at Ajigbeda Senior Girls’ High School, Rehabilitation of Dosumu and Adedoyin roads along Obele – Itire – Lawanson axis as well as construction work on a mini-stadium at Obele Oniwala, Surulere.

