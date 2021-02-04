Gbajabiamila installs ‘free campus Wi-Fi’ in UNILAG, LASU others

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has facilitated the installation of free Wi-Fi in six public tertiary institutions in Lagos State for ease of learning.

The exercise tagged ‘Free campus Wi-Fi,’ is part of Gbajabiamila’s way of giving back to society, with a view to building a stronger education sector.

This is even as he has also facilitated the construction of fully equipped ICT centres in 10 secondary schools in his Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State.

Gbajabiamila’s gesture on free Wi-Fi cuts across both Federal Government and Lagos State Government-owned tertiary institutions in the state.

The six public tertiary institutions that have so far benefitted from the Speaker’s initiative are University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka Campus; Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo; Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu Campus; Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Ijanikin; Michael Otedola College of Education (MOCOPED), Epe, and the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH).

At the Lagos State University, Ojo, the free Wi-Fi was launched for public use on behalf of the Speaker by the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun.

With the launch, LASU students can now access the free Wi-Fi at the Babatunde Fashola Senate Building, the Faculty of Sciences, the Faculty of Arts, the Faculty of Education, the Faculty of Law, the Faculty of Social Sciences, LASU FM, the School of Communications and the ICT Centre and some areas nearby.

As for UNILAG, the free Wi-Fi access points are available at the Faculty of Education, the Faculty of Social Sciences and the School of Management Sciences.

