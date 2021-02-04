News

Gbajabiamila: Law underway to resolve farmers/herders’ clash

…says no alternative to APC

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured that the lawmakers in the National Assembly will examine the root cause of constant clashes between farmers and herders across the country and enact legislations to address it.

The Speaker gave this assurance yesterday while briefing State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa. Commenting on ongoing unhealthy relationship between herdsmen and farmers, Gbajabiamila said the House, on resumption of plenary next Tuesday, would discuss the matter.

He, however, cautioned that no ethnic group should attempt to lord it over the other, urging the people to respect one another’s trade, geographical space, history and culture while enjoining them to jettison crime. He said: “From the National Assembly, solutions will come from talking.

I believe that now that we are about to start work on Tuesday, I know these issues will come up and adequate and proper legislation that will address the issue frontally and in the best interest of the country and all nations that make up the nation, such legislation, will be put in place.”

Commenting on the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Gbajabiamila enjoined all party members to participate in the exercise. According to him, the party had done so well that it will retain the confidence of the people in future elections. Asked why he was so confident that the party would be returned in future elections, Gbajabiamila said: “Show me an alternative with cogent reasons; then we can talk.

For now, I have not seen any alternative. APC has done a lot and I want us to be very objective. But unfortunately in life, that is just how it is, if you have done 100 things and one thing probably you met on ground is not quite right yet, it has the tendency of muddling the waters and discrediting the 100 good things you have done. That is the situation we have found ourselves, but we will continue to educate the public on the things we have done.

“The APC never really enjoyed propagating itself, we thought our work will speak for us. But for me, I have since learnt you need to propagate yourself. Often when I sit down with some of the biggest critics of government and I say the party did this, this and this, they are in shock.

I think it’s time we begin to market some of the achievements of party.” On the appointment of the new Service Chiefs, the Speaker commended the President for heeding the call just as he assured that the National Assembly would do everything within its capacity to ensure that they succeed in their assignments.

