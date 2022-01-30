News Top Stories

Gbajabiamila leads reps to lawmaker’s father-in-law’s burial

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, Friday, led about 30 lawmakers to the burial of Dr. (Chief) Benson Akinola Otegbeye, father of Mrs. Abimbola Tunji-Ojo, wife of the lawmaker representing Akoko North/East North/West Federal Constituency, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. Until his death, Otegbeye was founder of the C&S Movement Church, Ijoka Road. Akure, hence the funeral held at the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Owo in Ondo State, attracted dignitaries and political heavyweights within and outside the state.

 

 

Other members of House of representatives, Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin (Odigbo /Ile-Oluji), Hon. Timehin Adelegb, (Owo/Ose), Hon Abiola Makinde (Ondo East /West); Hon. Akinjo Kolade,Ilaje/Eseodo, Hon. Gboluga Ikengboju, Okitipupa/ Irele, Hon. Kolawole Babatunde Notable figures at the reception which took place at the Mydas Hall, Owo, were the wife of the Ondo State Governor, Betty Akeredolu, Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa among others.

 

