Gbajabiamila: Let’s keep hope alive

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said as a country, Nigeria has come a long way and made tremendous progress in the 62 years of her independence, saying that the citizens have a lot to celebrate despite the challenges facing them. As a nation, the Speaker noted that Nigeria remains a force to reckon with in the comity of nations, calling on both the leaders and followers to remain steadfast.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker expressed optimism that Nigeria and Nigerians would come out stronger in the face of daunting challenges, including insecurity. He reiterated the need for citizens to continue to remain patriotic and keep hope alive ahead of the 2023 general elections. Gbajabiamila urged Nigerians to maintain peace, unity, law and order ahead of the country’s polls, maintaining that the country would get it right.

 

