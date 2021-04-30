News

Gbajabiamila meets govt officials to avert another doctors’ strike

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday met with the relevant government officials with a view to averting the resumption of the strike by the Nation- al Association of Resident Doctors (NARD). At the meeting, issues such as non-payment of house officers, abolishment of bench fees, non-payment of national minimum wage, salary shortfall for 2014, 2015, and 2016, residency training allowance, and payment of resident doctors on GIFMIS platform were discussed. Present at the meeting were top officials from the ministries of finance, health, labour, and employment as well as the Director- General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, officials from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Committee of Chief Medical Directors (CMDs), among others. Speaking, Akabueze informed the Speaker that action was being taken on the issues at stake and that a recommendation was submitted to the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, for approval after which payment would be made.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Mass defection: Edo guber polls, a referendum, says PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the September 19 Edo State governorship election as a referendum given the mass defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the party.   PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the defection was an end-of-the-road for APC and its candidate in the […]
News

Bayelsa bemoans politicisation of security issues

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Bayelsa State Government has expressed displeasure over what it described as politicisation of security issues in the state since 2015 by some people, who claim to be connected to higher authorities in the country. This was as the state government said that there had been serious politicisation of security issues since 2015 in this […]
News

Insurgency: CDS, Service Chiefs in Maiduguri, say insurgency, banditry must end 

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  As the military intensifies the fight against insurgency in Borno, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, and Service Chiefs, Saturday  arrived in Maiduguri, for the second time in one month to assess the situation on ground. Addressing troops, yesterday at the headquarters of “Operation Lafiya Dole” in Maiduguri, Irabor lauded them for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica