Gbajabiamila mourns Lagos ex-deputy speaker

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed shock over the death of Hon. Adetoun Adediran. Adediran, a political associate of the Speaker, was the first elected female Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly (LSHA 1999-2003); was one time All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos State and Lagos Central Woman Leader; until her death was a Governing Board Member of Michael Otedola College of Education (MOCPED), Epe, Lagos State. Gbajabiamila yesterday in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said the death of Adediran came as a shock because they were together a few days ago during the commissioning of projects in Surulere 1 Federal Constituency, where she gave a supporting hand during the ceremony. Saying that the death of Adediran would create a void in the party as she was a very committed party woman, the speaker noted that her wise counsel and active participation in party activities would be greatly missed. Gbajabiamila prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased while encouraging her family, associates, Surulere Constituents, APC and Lagos State government to take solace in the knowledge that Adediran lived a fulfilled and impactful life before her demise.

 

