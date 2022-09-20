News

Gbajabiamila moves to end ASUU strike

Posted on Author Reporter

*Don’t use court to force lecturers, ASUU tells FG

 

Philip Nyam, Abuja

 

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila Tuesday appealed to the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to find a common ground to end the prolonged ongoing strike action.

Gbajabiamila made the plea at the opening of a meeting between the leadership of the House and the leadership of ASUU and the federal government delegation led by the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Goodluck Nana Opia in his office.

He appealed to both parties to shift grounds for a quick and amicable resolution of the crisis in the interests of the students and the nation describing the current action as a dark chapter in our nation’s history

He assured that the parliament would do everything within its powers constitutionally to ensure a quick resolution of the issue in a few days and enjoined the parties to key into the ongoing negotiations to end it.

Meanwhile, the President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke has urged the House to prevail on the Federal Government to rescind its decision to use the courts to compel the lecturers to go to work.

 

