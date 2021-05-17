Gbajabiamila: Nigeria at war against Boko Haram, banditry

…ranked low in global defence spending spent only $2.6bn in 2020

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has said Nigeria is currently at war with terrorism, Boko Haram insurgents and banditry therefore requires alternatives sources of military finding.

He stated this Monday at a one-day public hearing on the armed forces support trust fund (establishment) bill, 2021 organised by the House committee on defence.

He said: “It is a historic fact that countries during war times, do not fund their military through regular appropriation alone. From the USA, to the United Kingdom and all Western powers; their military was funded through extra budgetary means during periods of war.”

According to him: “Nigeria is at war against insurgency, terrorism, kidnapping and all manner of insecurity; hence the need to uplift the resources available to our Armed Services to enable them procure the best tools to help win this war. So, what we seek to do in this bill is not new or unique to us as a nation.”

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos) lamented that Nigeria ranks very low on the global defence spending, which placed it at fourth position in Africa behind Algeria, Morocco and South Africa.

He disclosed that: “In 2020, while Nigeria spent only $2.6 billion on its military, Algeria, Morroco and South Africa expended $9.7 billion, $4.8 billion and $3.1 billion respectively to fund and equip their military:

He said the essence of the bill is to explore alternative sources of funding for the armed forces in addition to the annual budgetary provisions.

Like this: Like Loading...