Gbajabiamila, NLTF kickstart digitise educational project in Surulere

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured that the Federal Government will continue to build a better educational system for citizens of the country.

Speaking yesterday in Lagos while inaugurating the “Back to School Jumpstart” project to digitise teaching, learning, and inculcation of a basic hygiene culture in schools nationwide, he expressed the government’s effort to wade off the devastating effects of Covid-19 on the educational system.

Represented by a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Ademorin Kuye, the Speaker explained that Jump-Start – to be replicated around the six geo-political zones – will help reduce educational inequality and the out-of-school rate, with no school left behind in virtual learning.

The first phase of the programme featured the provision of e-learning equipment, including laptops, android tablets and phones, stationeries and sanitation material to 46 junior and secondary schools in Surulere Federal Constituency.

Cash donations were also made to the schools to support internet data acquisition and other accessories.

Gbajabiamila noted that it is being implemented in partnership with the Social Impact, Healthcare, and Education (SHE) Foundation, with support from the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF).

“The reason for tagging the first leg of the Jump-Start project as “No School Left Behind in Surulere” is to address the widening of the educational disadvantage heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the health implications of the pandemic are all too obvious, its consequences for education are subtle but nonetheless devastating,” he said.

Gbajabiamila added: “For students in Nigerian public schools, the lockdown in 2020 was a huge academic setback.

“Thus, the Jump-Start Project is designed to mitigate the disadvantage caused by the lack of digital infrastructure in public schools, as well as ensure that there are no breaks in teaching and learning in the event of future pandemics.”

He pledged the government’s commitment to “building back a better and stronger educational system,” which will be resistant to the eventualities of the new normal and personally, I am committed to improving the lives and livelihoods of my constituents through education, adding that if the Jump-Start objectives are achieved, “we would have taken advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to matched up with global educational facilitation.”

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs George Akume thanked the Speaker for the initiative.

Akume added: “I commend the National Lottery Trust Fund for providing the resources to facilitate the implementation of this initiative.

“Today’s event is indeed a cause for celebration which underscores the commitment, determination and focus of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration in improving the capacity of our students to learn and excel in their studies, using technology.”

Executive Secretary National Lottery Trust Fund, Dr. Maigari Bello, noted that the agency facilitated the project by providing an unconditional grant to “She Foundation” through lottery good cause.

The Trust Fund also commissioned vital medical equipment donated by the Speaker as part of his constituency projects to Gbaja Randle Hospital Mother & Child Care General Hospital to consolidate on the medical equipment recently donated to Onikan Healthcare Centre

“Similarly, efforts are also ongoing to ensure completion/commissioning of vital medical equipment to General Hospitals Gbagada, Ikene-Remo, Igbora, Ogbomoso, Surulere, Iresa all in the south-west and others across the six geo-political zones of the country,” Bello added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...