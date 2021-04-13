Gbajabiamila: Only Nigerians can decide on LGs’ autonomy

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that it is only Nigerians that have the powers to resolve the issue of local government autonomy and not the National Assembly.

Gbajabiamila disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at a two-day leadership capacity training, organised by the Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, for ward councillors from Delta State.

According to him, since the process of amending the constitution was in place and the areas of possible amendments identified, it was for Nigerians to decide whether to have local government autonomy or not.

We did it the last time, but when we went back to the states, we could not get the required two-thirds.

So, it is a process and we have followed the process. “While we were working on constitutional amendment, two-thirds of the states did not agree with us. So it is certain that it is the people that will decide whether they want autonomy for local government or not,” he said.

He, however, said that as responsible lawmakers in the Ninth Assembly, they would continue to do all that was in the overall interest of Nigerians.

The speaker expressed confidence that at the end of the training, the councillors would have received a lot of education on leadership.

He added that while some people were born leaders, others acquired leadership, adding, however, that either way; there was the need to go through training to be able to garner necessary experience.

He urged participants to put the leadership qualities they might have acquired from the training to use to maximise their potentials. Speaking at the event, the organiser,

Hon. Ndudi Elumelu said: “The House under our legislative agenda, also talk about human capital development, I thought it fit that before they commence active work that they should be abreast of what it takes to be a leader and which we can summarise as capacity building and given that my governor believes in a stronger Delta.

“I felt that this should be an added value for them to come here to learn and also go back and replicate or put whatever they have been taught here into use for the benefit of our people.

“That informed why I brought them here and I believe that at the end of this exercise, they will be better representatives of our people and be able to give back to them what they gave them.

