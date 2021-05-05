News

Gbajabiamila, others back establishment of sickle cell agency

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

Speaker of the House of Representatives and his colleagues Wednesday endorsed the establishment of a National Agency for Sickle Disease in the country for the prevention and control of the heritable ailments.
The Speaker gave the hint while declaring open the public hearing organised by the House Committee on Health Institutions on the bill for the establishment the agency and four other bills.
Represented by the Chief Whip, Hon Mohammed Tahir Monguno, the Speaker said improving health infrastructure and condition of health of the citizenry was part of House’s legislative agenda and he supports every effort in that direction.
While making his presentation at the public hearing, the sponsor of the bill, Hon. Bamidele Salami said sickle cell disease is a group of blood disorder typically inherited from a person’s parents.
“The most common type is known as sickle cell anaemia. Sickle cell anaemia is a condition in which there are not enough healthy red blood cells to transport adequate oxygen through the body.”
He explained that: “This leads to a rigid, sickle-like shape under certain circumstances. These sickle shaped cells can stick to blood vessel walls blocking the flow of oxygen to organs, causing excruciating pains, popularly called crises.
“Nigeria has the largest population of people with sickle cell disease in the world, with over 150,000 babies born with it every year. Sadly, there is no single legal framework in Nigeria for the prevention, control and treatment of this endemic.
“At least 100,000 babies die from the disorder in Nigeria every year according to World Health Organisation, making it the number one sickle cell endemic country in Africa and as the country with the highest burden of sickle cell disorder in the world. Over 40 million Nigerians are carriers of the sickle cell gene.”

