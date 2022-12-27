Sports

Gbajabiamila, others grace SACF event in Lagos

Adekunle Salami Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Senate member, Lanre Tejuosho, were top on the list of dignitaries that graced the Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation (SACF) over the weekend in Lagos.

 

A former House of Representatives member and former member of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaja Ayo Omidiran, former FIFA Executive member, Dr. Amos Adamu, Former NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, NFF member, Aisha Falode, CEO, Brila FM, Dr. Larry Izamoje, President Nigeria Referees Association, Otunba Tade Azeez, Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku, former LSSC boss, Kwesu Tandor and popular Pastor, Ituah Igholado were all present.

 

Five Chairmen of State Football Association were also in attendance. They are Adamawa, Oyo, Ekiti, Ogun and Kwara FA chairmen. Over 1000 kids took part playing different roles as two quality age grade male and female games were played.

 

Senator Tejuosho took  NEWSthe kick-off of the main match of the day between Remo Stars and Shooting Stars while Hon. Gbajabiamila took pictures with the age grade male teams after handshake with the players. Remo defeated 3SC 1-0 in the exhibition match.

 

The major highlight of the day was the presentation of cash gifts to 60 students as part of the SACF philanthropic gestures and also in celebration of Barrister Akinwunmi who will be 60 years on December 29. Speaking on the event, Alhaja Omidiran commended Akinwunmi’s love for football and his kind heart of giving hope to the less-privileged.

 

“The Foundation has been wonderful in the past years because we hear testimonies of some of the beneficiaries. They deserve our support,” she said. Ogun FA Chairman, Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi, also stated that SACF was a noble idea.

 

