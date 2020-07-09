Gbajabiamila: Power sector reforms requires legislative intervention

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has emphasised that appropriate legislative intervention in the power sector was critical to national development. Gbajabiamila made this statement at the opening ceremony of the public hearing of the House ad-hoc committee on power sector in the National Assembly. According to him, it is in line with the Legislative Agenda of the 9th House that the House had to initiate and complete necessary legislative reforms to remove the regulatory and bureaucratic bottlenecks that continue to mitigate against optimum performance in the sector.

Gbajabiamila, who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Ahmed Wase, while declaring open the public hearing, said: “It is no longer news that despite huge investments in the power sector, little progress may have been made.

