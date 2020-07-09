News

Gbajabiamila: Power sector reforms requires legislative intervention

Posted on

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has emphasised that appropriate legislative intervention in the power sector was critical to national development. Gbajabiamila made this statement at the opening ceremony of the public hearing of the House ad-hoc committee on power sector in the National Assembly. According to him, it is in line with the Legislative Agenda of the 9th House that the House had to initiate and complete necessary legislative reforms to remove the regulatory and bureaucratic bottlenecks that continue to mitigate against optimum performance in the sector.

Gbajabiamila, who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Ahmed Wase, while declaring open the public hearing, said: “It is no longer news that despite huge investments in the power sector, little progress may have been made.

Anabolic steroids can result into male infertility

Posted on

A top Indian-based fertility expert has highlighted the danger in taking anabolic steroids without consulting any medical expert, saying it may create havoc in the body in the long run, and result in significant side-effects in males which include impotency, erectile dysfunction and low-sperm count. According to the Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Dr. Parul […]
Buhari flags-off $2.592bn AKK gas pipeline project

Posted on

President Muhammadu Buhari has flagged-off the $2.592 billion Abuja-Kaduna- Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project.   The President, who virtually flagged off the project yesterday, said the gas pipeline, when completed, would help industrialize and energize the entrepreneurial spirit of the people.     The 614-kilometer gas pipeline project is expected to add 2.2bscf/d of gas […]
N’Delta Task Force faults calls for dissolution of surveillance contracts

Posted on

A Niger Delta Security Task Force set up to tackle rising cases of oil pipeline vandalisation and crude oil theft in the nine states of the region, has faulted and described as “retrogressive” the calls by some groups for the revocation of the surveillance contracts for the protection of the 87-kilometre Trans Forcados Crude Oil […]

