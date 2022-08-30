News

Gbajabiamila presents CoSAP agenda at C’Wealth Parliamentary conference in Canada

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja Comment(0)

 

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has presented the agenda of the Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments (CoSAP) at the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC), which just ended in Canada.

 

A statement by the special Adviser on media and publicity, Lanre Lasisi said Gbajabiamila, who met with African Speakers during the CPC, outlined the focus of the legislative    platform, which is geared towards tackling the myriad challenges faced by the African continent.

He described CoSAP as “an exclusive platform where specifically we Speakers and Heads of Parliaments can meet once a year to interact, discuss, engage with one another to shape common ideas, priorities and approaches for tackling the myriad challenges we face as a continent, while also providing peer to-peer support and solidarity.”

The Speaker, who led the Nigerian delegation to the 65th CPC holding in Halifax, also said the experience learnt by the Nigerian team at the meeting would add value to Nigeria’s democracy.

He said it was a moment that afforded them the opportunity to dialogue and compare notes with other parliamentarians. He noted that: “Lessons learnt will add value to democratic practices and principles in Nigeria.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria inspires novel plan

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…As Kaduna partners Zipline to ferry vaccines with drones A major revolutionary step towards reversing the losses to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which has cost Kaduna State 57 lives, as at Saturday, February 6, has been taken with the signing of a first-of-its kind innovatory Memoradum of Understanding (MoU) between the Kaduna State Government and […]
News

Service Wide Vote, biggest fraud in Nigeria –Senate

Posted on Author Chukwu David

AuGF: We lack powers to audit NNPC, CBN, others The Senate Committee on Public Accounts, yesterday, described the Service Wide Vote being operated by the Federal Government as the biggest fraud in Nigeria. The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, stated this in his speech at the confirmation hearing of the Acting Auditor-General of […]
News Top Stories

Ndubisi Kanu left indelible footprints –Kalu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has described the death of former Chairman of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Rear Adm. Ndubuisi Kanu, as ‘a big loss’ to Ndigbo and Nigeria as a whole. Kalu, in a condolence message yesterday, commiserated with Ndigbo, the people and government of Abia State in particular over Kanu’s demise. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica