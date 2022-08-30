Gbajabiamila presents CoSAP agenda at C’Wealth Parliamentary conference in Canada

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has presented the agenda of the Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments (CoSAP) at the 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC), which just ended in Canada.

A statement by the special Adviser on media and publicity, Lanre Lasisi said Gbajabiamila, who met with African Speakers during the CPC, outlined the focus of the legislative platform, which is geared towards tackling the myriad challenges faced by the African continent.

He described CoSAP as “an exclusive platform where specifically we Speakers and Heads of Parliaments can meet once a year to interact, discuss, engage with one another to shape common ideas, priorities and approaches for tackling the myriad challenges we face as a continent, while also providing peer to-peer support and solidarity.”

The Speaker, who led the Nigerian delegation to the 65th CPC holding in Halifax, also said the experience learnt by the Nigerian team at the meeting would add value to Nigeria’s democracy.

He said it was a moment that afforded them the opportunity to dialogue and compare notes with other parliamentarians. He noted that: “Lessons learnt will add value to democratic practices and principles in Nigeria.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...