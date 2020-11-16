Gbajabiamila: Reps committed to increasing health allocation

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the House was committed to increasing the allocation to the health sector with a view to improving the well-being of Nigerians.

Speaking at a 2-day training organised for health workers by his office in Lagos State, the Speaker said the programme was to improve their capacity to be able to handle the Covid-19 situation better.

Declaring the training open yesterday in Lagos, the Speaker said it was “part of efforts to ensure that healthcare professionals have the skills they needed to continue to do the incredible work they have done so far.”

The Speaker, who paid glowing tributes to all health workers across the country for the way they have handled the Covid-19 situation so far, said he believed they deserved more attention in terms of training and capacity building.

“Through all of this, our medical professionals have shown exemplary courage and commitment. Their efforts have renewed our faith in the human spirit and shown us that we are, each one of us, capable of extraordinary greatness, of courage beyond measure and goodness beyond what we imagine in ordinary times,” he said.

He added: “This moment also requires that governments at all levels continue to support the training, welfare and wellbeing of the medical professionals who are at the forefront of this existential battle. We owe them that much, and so much more.”

Gbajabiamila added that the House “has committed to increasing the appropriations due to the health sector, so that we can remedy the weaknesses of infrastructure and capacity, access and quality that bedevil our national health care system.

“It is also an example of what we can do when we work together, across different levels of government and with the private sector to deliver objectives that serve the best interests of all our citizens.”

He expressed delight at the discovery of a vaccine that would bring Covid-19 to an end, cautioning, however, that “Yet we must recognise, and we must continue to act in the knowledge that we are still far from the time when that vaccine will be perfect and readily available to all the people of the world.”

Also speaking, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who acknowledged the fact that the Speaker is doing both Lagos and Nigeria proud, said the training would deepen the efforts of the Lagos State Government in ensuring that healthcare was accessible and affordable to the people of the state.

