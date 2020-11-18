News

Gbajabiamila: Reps support total reforms in aviation industry

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday said the House will continue to support reforms in the aviation industry, a key contributor to the growth of the country’s economy, through legislation.

 

The speaker, who gave the position of the House at the opening of a threeday public hearing on six aviation sector bills by the House Committee on Aviation yesterday said the draft legislation would make the sector more effective and efficient.

 

The bills were as follows; “A Bill for an Act to repeal the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Establishment etc.) Act, 2003 and to enact the Nigerian Meteorological Agency Act to provide for  the regulation of meteorology and related matters (HB.464);

 

“A Bill for an Act to repeal the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Act, CAP. N96 LFN, 2010 and to enact the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Bill to provide for its organisation, control and operation and for related matters (HB.463).

 

“A Bill for an Act to repeal the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Act, CAP N90 LFN, 2010 and to enact the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency Act for the purposes of providing effective Air Navigation Services in Nigeria, Ensuring Safety and Regularity of Air Navigation Services and for related matters (HB.462).

 

“A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and to enact the Civil Aviation Act, for the Regulation of Civil Aviation in Nigeria and for Related Matters (HB.460).”

