Gbajabiamila reshuffles aides’ portfolios, gets deputy chief of staff, others

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has appointed his former special adviser on political matters, Mr. Olanrewaju Smart as his deputy chief of staff.

This comes as the speaker carried out a minor reshuffle of his team and made a few new appointments for effective delivery of his Legislative Agenda for the 9th House of Representatives. In the reshuffle, Mr Seun Odofin, who was the special adviser, administration, is now special adviser, administration and legislative compliance, while Mr Dubem Moghalu, the exspecial assistant, policy/ research and strategy is the special adviser, policy/ research and strategy. Also, Miss Tabia Princewill, who was the special assistant, inter-parliamentary is now the special assistant, social development and events, while Ibrahim Hamza Baba, who before now was the special assistant on internally displaced persons (IDPs) is now the special assistant, humanitarian affairs.

The Speaker also made three new appointments, namely: Mr Dapo Oyewole as the special adviser, international relations and inter-parliamentary; Mr. John Ameh, formerly of the Punch Newspaper, as the new special assistant, media research and documentation, and Dr. Charles Omole as special assistant on national security and intelligence reform.

