Gbajabiamila salutes Abdulmumin Jibrin at 45

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday rejoiced with the Executive Director, Business Development, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Abdulmumin Jibrin, on his 45th birthday anniversary. Gbajabiamila said he and Jibrin had come a long way and had shared a lot politically, saying the former lawmaker had proved himself to be a shrewd politician. While describing Jibrin as a worthy ally, Gbajabiamila noted with delight how the former member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State, contributed immensely towards the speaker’s aspiration to become the number four citizen as Director-General of his Speakership Campaign. In a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila lauded Jibrin’s contributions to Nigeria’s democracy, especially during his stay in the Green Chamber. He said Jibrin had a lot to offer to the country as a young man with zeal, knowledge, dedication and commitment. While wishing Jibrin many more years in good health, the speaker prayed that the Almighty Allah will continue to bless the executive director of FHA in all ramifications.

