Gbajabiamila salutes constituents for 6th term victory

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has hailed his constituents in the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos State for electing him for the sixth term. G b a j a b i a m i l a emerged victorious during the presidential and National Assembly elections that took place on Saturday.

He polled 19,717 votes and defeated his closest opponent, Bosun Jeje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 5,121 votes.

Gbajabiamila said he remained grateful to the people of Surulere 1 for giving him the sixth term mandate, noting that he would not disappoint them. He said he would continue to work assiduously and bring more developmental projects to Surulere and beyond.

He said: “I am immensely grateful to the people of Surulere for their overwhelming support. I do not take your support for granted. “As your representative for the past 20 years, I have always protected your interest. I am proud of you as my constituents.

 

“I thank our teeming supporters, our Surulere APC leaders, party members, CDAs and residents for their massive support.”

