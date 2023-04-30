News

Gbajabiamila Salutes Nigerian Workers, Says Their Sacrifices Won't Go In Vain

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has lauded the efforts of the Nigerian workers on the occasion of this year’s International Workers’ Day.

Gbajabiamila said the Nigerian workers have paid their dues over the years, therefore, they deserved to be celebrated always, not just on workers’ day.

Recalling the sacrifices of the Nigerian workers, Gbajabiamila said such would not go in vain, noting that they would continue to reap from their good works

In a statement signed by his special adviser, media and publicity, Lanre Lasisi, he said Nigeria would not have been what it is today if not for the diligence, dedication, and commitment at various levels.

He saluted them for their invaluable contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria even as he urged them to do more for the betterment of the country.

