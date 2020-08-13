Gbajabiamila seeks more youth-empowerment

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has advocated for a more comprehensive engagement of the Nigerian youth by government at all levels. Gbajabiamila said relegating the Nigerian youth to the background by the governments was inimical to the national development of the country being the most critical segment of any society.

The speaker, while delivering a keynote address in a webinar for the commemoration of this year’s International Youth Day (IYD) organised by the office of the speaker and the Nigerian Youth Parliament, also noted that the Nigerian youth needed to show greater interest in government and governance. Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, former governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar, Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, as well as the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, who all participated in the webinar, also urged the youth to show more interest in national development. According to Gbajabiamila, one of the most effective means of participating in government by the youths was to constantly engage their representatives in the legislature at all levels.

