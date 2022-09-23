Gbajabiamila seeks special attention for NIPSS

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed concern over the dwindling recognition of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS). Gbajabiamila said being important and strategic to national development through its core mandates, the institution should not lack all the required assistance it can get towards the attainment of its mandates. Speaking yesterday while receiving a delegation from the research institute led by its Director General, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, the Speaker expressed the readiness of the House of Representatives to expeditiously attend to requests of NIPSS as soon as presented to the parliament. The speaker, however, emphasised the need for more engagement and collaboration between the House, the National Assembly and the institution considering the mandates of the two that are anchored on research and national development.

