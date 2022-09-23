News Top Stories

Gbajabiamila seeks special attention for NIPSS

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed concern over the dwindling recognition of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS). Gbajabiamila said being important and strategic to national development through its core mandates, the institution should not lack all the required assistance it can get towards the attainment of its mandates. Speaking yesterday while receiving a delegation from the research institute led by its Director General, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, the Speaker expressed the readiness of the House of Representatives to expeditiously attend to requests of NIPSS as soon as presented to the parliament. The speaker, however, emphasised the need for more engagement and collaboration between the House, the National Assembly and the institution considering the mandates of the two that are anchored on research and national development.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

N13bn fraud: Judge threatens to strike out ex-COAS’ suit seeking to stop trial

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday threatened to strike out a suit filed by a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- General Kenneth Minimah (rtd), seeking to stop his planned prosecution in an alleged N13 billion fraud. The judge made the threat when the matter was called and […]
News

12,000 lawyers for NBA conference in Rivers

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

About 12,000 lawyers are expected to converge on Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for the 61st Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) which starts from today. This was disclosed yesterday by the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Olumide Akpata, while addressing a press conference in Lagos. The NBA President while […]
News

A’Ibom Gov okays capacity development training for students

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  Akwa Ibom State Student Leaders are currently undergoing their first ever leadership and capacity development training courtesy of the state government leaders. The training which is billed to run from Monday, August 9, 2021 to Friday, August 13, 2021, holds at the Straton Hotel Asokoro, Abuja. The initiative is part of the Governor’s quest […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica