Gbajabiamila seeks stronger diplomatic ties with Canada

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has called for stronger diplomatic relationships between Nigeria and Canada.

 

Gbajabiamila, who expressed appreciation for the existing relationships between the two countries which led to a significant rise in trade, education, and technology over the years, however, emphasized the need for Canada to explore areas of security, cybersecurity, biosafety, energy as well as parliamentary diplomacy to the benefit of both countries.

 

Speaking while hosting the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Nicolas Simard, in his office on Friday, Gbajabiamila said, “This is important because Nigeria and Canada go back a long way in terms of symbiotic and beneficial relationships.

“It is important that we sustain and continue these engagements to the benefit of our countries. As we know, the world is a global village now, and everybody feeds off everybody and we are all interdependent one way or the other,” he said.

 

According to the Speaker, the National Assembly prioritises certain issues, not only for the development of the country but also in conformity with global demands.

