Gbajabiamila shielding corrupt APC members –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, of shielding corrupt members of the executive from investigation.

The party said the decision of the Speaker to shutdown the sitting of various committees investigating activities of ministries and agencies of government, was a deliberate design to cover corruption oozing out of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, also accused Gbajabiamila of circumventing the statutory duties of the House.

“It is clear that the shutdown directive is targeted at frustrating revelations from ongoing investigations on the $500 billion foreign loan from China, particularly as it relates to the mortgaging of our nation’s sovereignty to China,” PDP said.

The party added that the directive was meant to stop investigations into the alleged corruption in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the N300 billion unremitted revenue to the federation account by the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), as well as allegations of corruption in government earnings and the expenditure in ministries, department and agencies (MDA’s) under the APC.

“It is therefore unfortunate that under the Gbajabiamila- led leadership, the basic responsibility of the House of Representatives, which is its oversight on the executive, has just been maimed through a forced holiday on the members of the respective committees and their Chairmen.

“It is equally distressing that the APC leadership of the House of Representatives is breaching parliamentary rules, practices and procedures to shield APC leaders and their cronies who have been fleecing our nation.

“Our party therefore holds that any parliament that deliberately frustrates its statutory responsibility to call the activities of the executive to question has lost the essence of its own existence. The leadership that led it into such constitutional suicide must be held culpable.

“Indeed, never in our parliamentary history has committee activities been suspended or shut down on the ground of holiday or suspension of plenary,” PDP noted.

According to the party, sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), invested in the House of Representatives, the power to carry oversight functions on the executive.

It, however, commended the members of PDP caucus and other minority parties in the National Assembly for standing against corruption and striving to ensure that the APC does not sell Nigerians into slavery with its reckless foreign borrowings.

“Our party urges the lawmakers not to be deterred but continue in their assignments, as they are only answerable to the Nigerian people,” it demanded.

PDP called on the Speaker to immediately reverse the directive, stating that Nigerians expect nothing but seamless investigations without unnecessary interferences and incursions.

“If the Honoruable Speaker is inclined towards allowing the covering of corruption, against the purpose for which he was elected to lead the House, then, he should take a bow and step aside,” PDP requested.

Like this: Like Loading...