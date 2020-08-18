News

Gbajabiamila spearheads African speakers’ push for debts cancellation

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA Comment(0)

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday convened a meeting of some African Speakers of Parliaments where it was agreed that there is an urgent need to push for debt cancellation for the continent from their multilateral and bilateral partners.

 

This was as Gbajabiamila’s initiative to establish the Conference of African Speakers and Heads of Parliament (CoSAP), a body that would facilitate increased collaboration between Speakers, Heads of Parliament and National Assemblies across Africa got a boost.

 

The African speakers would also seek to advance the African development agenda within and outside the continent in conjunction with both the executive arms of government as well as African regional institutions.

 

These emerged following a virtual meeting conveyed by Gbajabiamila yesterday with Hon. Tagesse Chafo, speaker, House of Peoples Representatives, Ethiopia; Rt. Hon. Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, speaker of Parliament, Ghana; Hon. Justin Bedan Muturi, speaker, National Assembly, Republic of Kenya; Rt. Hon. Donatille Mukabalisa, speaker, Chamber of Deputies, Rwanda; and President Moustapha Niasse, AFP, president, NationalAssembly, Senegal.

 

Inhisopening remarks, Gbajabiamila said there was an urgentneedtojoinlocalandglobal effortstopushforthecancellation of theexternaldebtowedbyvarious countries on the continent

