Gbajabiamila suspends plenary over lack of Order Paper

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, Thursday, abruptly adjourned plenary sitting over what he described as gross incompetence of the bureaucratic staff.

Gbajabiamila was particularly unhappy with the Clerk of the House, Mr Chinedu Akabueze, who came late to the chamber, and his inability to make Order Papers available for the day’s proceedings.

The Speaker had come into the chambers with his colleagues at 11:06 am, expecting to meet the necessary working materials and supporting staff; but was shocked to discover that the Clerk who rushed into his seat upon noticing the Speaker’s arrival and some of the key chamber staff were not on their seats.

Gbajabiamila, as usual, checked his table but could not find any Order Paper, either soft or hard copy; a development that made him angry, and quickly confronted the Clerk, saying: “I’m going to hold you responsible. I’m going to hold whoever is responsible. This House sits at 11; everybody knows that it’s 11:20 am when I came in, nobody was on this floor. None of your deputies were here. Order Paper is not ready. What kind of thing is that? What kind of thing is that? We are now forced to adjourn the House. Everybody should see me in my office. The House is adjourned till Tuesday.”

He subsequently called on the deputy House Leader Peter Akpatason (APC, Edo), to move for the adjournment. The motion for adjournment was seconded by Wale Tasir Raji (APC, Lagos). “House hereby adjourned till Tuesday next week,” Gbajabiamila ruled.

Addressing the House correspondents after the plenary, Chairman of the Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, blamed the incident on technical hitches.

He said: “Yesterday (Wednesday), Mr Speaker notified members that the House will be commencing seating at 1.00 pm because there are serious issues that the House needed to handle today. Starting early was to allow the House to adjourn around 1.30 pm as against the usual time we normally adjourn.

“If the Speaker gave that prior notice yesterday and arrived to discover that the administrative structure that needed to be in place was not in place, he has every right to express himself.

“You are looking at the Order Paper, both in soft and hard copies. But we are looking beyond that. Constituting the plenary is what we called the Clerk at the table. The Clerk at the table was not seated before the Speaker walked in and that was very disrespectful: for the presiding officer to be seated waiting for the Clerk at the table.

“We stand on a tripod of the Senate, the House and the management, and under the management, you have the Clerk of the House who works with his team to take records of proceedings of the House.

“The Speaker is seated and waiting for the civil servants to come. No, the House is not to be controlled by civil servants, but the presiding officer. We cannot wait for civil servants. They should come and get the House ready for us to do our job.”

