Gbajabiamila to Akpabio: Name lawmakers executing NDDC contracts

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has given the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, 24 to 48 hours to publish names of members of the National Assembly executing contracts with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) or face the wrath of the parliament.

Gbajabiamila issued the ultimatum at yesterday’s plenary following a point of order under matters of privilege by Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta) on the ongoing investigation of NDDC by the House.

Elumelu had faulted reports of the Monday’s proceedings of the panel where the managing director, Prof. Kemebrandikumi Pondei, had fainted while interacting with the committee.

He informed that an online news medium reported that the speaker absolved the managing director from further appearance before the committee, which is false and also stated that Akpabio made an allegation that the National Assembly members have over 60% of NDDC contracts.

Responding to the point of order, Gbajabiamila said it was unfortunate that journalists help in amplifying “what we all know is untrue.”

The Speaker said: “I’ve never once collected contracts from the NDDC and I know I can speak for many other members.

“I hereby call on the minister to, within 24-48 hours, publish the names, contracts, date and unveil the companies of the 60 per cent projects that were given to the National Assembly.”

Gbajabiamila warned that if the minister fails to comply, the House would visit the full wrath of the law.

“The minister owes it to himself, to the committee, Niger Delta and the people of Nigeria to publish details of those who have been given contracts,” the speaker said.

On the utterances of Akpabio, the speaker wondered why an allegation aimed at derailing the genuine proceedings of the investigation would not be taken seriously, as “this is the oldest diversion trick in the book”.

The speaker stated that he know a great majority of members of the 9th House of Representatives have not enjoyed what the minister is claiming.

He said the minister should publish the details (names, companies, dates, amounts of contracts etc.) of the 60% projects that were given to members of the 9th National Assembly.

Recall that the Akpabio had, on Monday, while testifying before the investigative committee, alleged that most of the contracts at the NDDC were awarded to National Assembly members.

He also claimed that he had all the records to back up his claims.

