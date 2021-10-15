Metro & Crime

Gbajabiamila to chair Ijebu Muslim College’s 50th anniversary

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has been slated as chairman of the 50th anniversary of the Club 71 of the Ijebu Muslim College to be held on Nov 21, 2021 at the Anchor Events Centre, beside LTV Agindigbi, Ikeja, Lagos State.

In a statement a former member of the House of Representatives who doubles as President of Ijebu Muslim College Old Students Association (IMCOSA) Club 71, Hon Lanre Odubote, confirmed the invitation of the Speaker and the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako- Oyedele, and other dignitaries as special guests of honour.

The Ijebu Muslim College, a co-educational school was established in 1950 to provide quality secondary education for teeming Muslim primary school graduates. According to Odubote, the IMCOSA Club 71 considered the anniversary necessary, apart from various projects to be commissioned in the school, to further the ties of unity among distinguished Nigerians who were products of the Ijebu Muslims College and to set an agenda for national reintegration with commitment to community development. Odubote stated that, “Our goal is premised on giving back to the school and ensuring good social relationships among members.”

