Gbajabiamila true democrat, inspirational leader, says Wase

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has congratulated Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila on the occasion of his 59th birthday. In a congratulatory message by his chief Press Secretary, Umar Mohammed Puma, Wase described Gbajabiamila as an unapologetic democrat and an inspirational leader.

He said the Speaker believes in the unity of the nation and is genuinely committed to the development and sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy and promotion of good governance through effective legislations. “On behalf of my family, my constituents and indeed all our colleges in the hallowed chambers of the House of Representatives, I wish to joyfully felicitate with my brother and a leader, a, great humanist and a patriotic, the Right Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives, His Excellency, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila as he clocks 59 years today,” he said.

He said Gbajabiamila has demonstrated rare tact, wisdom and quality in the running of the House, which has brought stability and a sense of oneness to the entire lawmakers of the green chamber. According to Wase, Nigeria needs leaders such as Gbajabiamila, who are detribalised, selfless and wholly committed to a peaceful and united country. The Deputy Speaker said he enjoys working with Gbajabiamila and prayed to God to grant him many more years on earth in good health and greater love for the fatherland and humanity in general.

