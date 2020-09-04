Gbajabiamila urges Ghana to revisit law on $1m business capital

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has made some far-reaching proposals that would bring an end to the attacks on Nigerian traders doing business in Ghana. During a ‘legislative diplomacy’ bilateral meeting with Ghanaian lawmakers and some top government officials as part of his on-going visit to Ghana to resolve the crisis, Gbajabiamila advocated for an amicable set tlement of trade disputes through arbitration and fair judicial processes. The speaker also said he would be glad to champion a law to improve bilateral trade relations between Nigeria and Ghana, noting that citizens of the two countries remained brothers and sisters. He called on Ghanaian authorities to revisit the component of the law that requiresd a capital base of $1 million for businesses to start, saying as Africans, Ghana should encourage broth-erliness.

“First, amicable settlement of trade disputes through arbitration and fair judicial processes.; in this context, we do believe that while it is the sovereign right of the Government of Ghana to pass and implement the GIPC Act, we would implore you to explore alternative and less aggressive options of engaging, sanctioning and relating with our traders and business people who operate in your country, pay taxes and contribute to the development of both our nations.

“Secondly, we would encourage you to revisit the component of the law that requires a capital base of $1,000,000. We are all Africans; we all have towns and villages, and we know too well that majority of our traders across the continent are petty traders. The prospect of them raising a capital base of $1,000,000 before they can trade in goods that may be worth less than $1,000 clearly is a major challenge. “Thirdly, one of the things we are all proud about and the common surname that we all bear is ‘ECOWAS’ and as you know, by virtue of being ECOWAS countries, our nations and our citizens should be able to live, work and thrive in any of our nations without any form of hindrance or discrimination.

“It is in this light that we would encourage that we explore how the principles and the application of ECOWAS protocols, which we are both signatories to, may perhaps conflict with the application of the GIPC Act, especially vis-à-vis the recent adoption of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACfTA) by African nations and also the movement towards a single currency in the West African sub-region.

