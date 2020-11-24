Gbajabiamila urges Reps to engage stakeholders, public in legislative activities

Philip Nyam, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday urged the chairmen and deputy chairmen of the standing committees of the House to create innovative ways of engaging the public and relevant stakeholders in every legislative process.

He said the House needed to build support for policy initiatives as well as promoting the relationship between the House and the public on one hand and the critical stakeholders on the other hand.

In an address to welcome his colleagues from the budget defence break embarked upon in October, Gbajabiamila said the House has a lot of tasks ahead in the coming weeks.

His appeal came as the House debated and passed for second reading two critical bills, namely: the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill.

He said already, the Special Committee on Constitution amendment chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, has since commenced work as it had called for memoranda from the public

Like this: Like Loading...