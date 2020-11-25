News

Gbajabiamila wants public engagement in legislative activities

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila yesterday urged the chairmen and deputy chairmen of the standing committees of the House to create innovative ways of engaging the public and relevant stakeholders in every legislative process.

He said the House needed to build support for policy initiatives as well as promoting the relationship between the House and the public on one hand and the critical stakeholders on the other hand. In an address to welcome his colleagues from the budget defence break embarked upon in October, Gbajabiamila said the House has a lot of tasks ahead in the coming weeks.

His appeal came as the House debated and passed for second reading two critical Bills, namely: the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill. He said already, the Special Committee on Constitution amendment chaired by the deputy speaker, Rep. Ahmed Idris Wase, has since commenced work as it had called for memoranda from the public. He encouraged members to reach out to their constituents “to participate in both the constitutional review and electoral amendment processes by articulating and submitting the changes they wish to see. This too is part of the joint task of nationbuilding.

“It is through the aggregation of the many and varied opinions of all Nigerians that we will arrive at a constitution that meets all the best expectations we have for our country. “As much as is possible, I encourage all the Chairmen and Deputy Chairmen of the House Committees to seek out innovative avenues for public engagement, stakeholdercollaborationandcrosspollination of policy ideas.

“Increasedpublicparticipation in the legislative process is also part of our Legislative Agenda,” Gbajabiamila said, adding that “When done appropriately, such interactions can build support for policy initiatives and promote relations between the House of Representatives and the public on the one hand, and the critical policy stakeholders on the other.”

The Speaker said following the budget defence period, “efforts are in full swing to ensure that we will pass the budget on time in keeping with the standard we set last year, and which the Nigerian people now rightly expect of us.” However, the speaker observed that during the budget defence process, there were government agencies “that consider the exercise of the legislative authority to review their budget proposals as an undue incursion on the management of their offices.

