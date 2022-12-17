News

Gbajabiamila, Wase describe President as beacon of hope

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and his Deputy, Idris Wase, in separate statements described Buhari as, ‘‘a beacon of hope, saying ‘‘his footprints would remain indelible in the sands of time.

The Speaker said Buhari has made sacrifices for Nigeria and Nigerians over the years, especially in the last seven and a half years of his stewardship as the democratically elected president.

He added; “Attaining the age of 80 is a milestone, especially when one uses a large chunk of that in service to humanity. That is the case with our President. “President Buhari has provided democratic direction and redefined democracy in the Nigerian context in the last seven and half years.

Wase noted in a statement issued by his media aide, Umar Muhammad Puma stated that Buhari is; ‘‘a patriotic, dogged and selfless leader whose imprint will stand the test of time.’’

According to him; “Your Excellency, at 80, you have done your best for Nigeria and mankind generally. You have conducted yourself in the most patriotic, compassionate and focused manner while delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.’’

 

